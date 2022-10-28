The “Yellowstone” Prequel Series “1923” Has A Release Date!

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren premieres December 18th.

The new series created by Taylor Sheridan follows an older generation of the central Dutton family, here navigating a pandemic, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression in the American West.

1923 is the latest spinoff in the Yellowstone universe after the prequel 1883 released in February for a ten-episode run. Spinoff 6666, set in present-day Texas, is also in the works.

Meanwhile, the main show will return for a fifth instalment in November!