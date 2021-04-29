The New Summer DQ Blizzard Menu is Here!

DQ is introducing a new Girl Guides Chocolatey Mint Cookie Blizzard as part of their new summer menu which will have mint chocolate cookies blended in with their famous soft serve.

Along with the Girl Guides Blizzard, you’ll be able to enjoy the return of the Brownie Batter Blizzard, The Nestle Drumstick with peanuts Blizzard, the Cotton Candy Blizzard, and the Raspberry Fudge Bliss Blizzard all summer long!