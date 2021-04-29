The New Summer DQ Blizzard Menu is Here!
The new menu will be available until August 30th!
DQ is introducing a new Girl Guides Chocolatey Mint Cookie Blizzard as part of their new summer menu which will have mint chocolate cookies blended in with their famous soft serve.
Along with the Girl Guides Blizzard, you’ll be able to enjoy the return of the Brownie Batter Blizzard, The Nestle Drumstick with peanuts Blizzard, the Cotton Candy Blizzard, and the Raspberry Fudge Bliss Blizzard all summer long!
Dive into summer spoon first! The NEW DQ Summer BLIZZARD Treat Menu is here and loaded with favorites. Try them today, and tell us your favorites in the comments below! #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/TsroLaPL20
— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) April 26, 2021