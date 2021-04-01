THE NEWEST PANDEMIC FASHION TREND IS SKIRTS FOR MEN!

The newest fashion trend to come out of the pandemic is skirts for men?

A lot of the big fashion companies have men’s skirts in their newest lines. They say the skirt trend just came out of men not having to worry about what to wear to work anymore and wanting their legs to be free and comfortable.

Many big fashion houses like Stefan Cooke, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Burberry, and Jaden Smith’s MSFTSrep label, have introduced men’s skirts for the autumn/winter 2021-22.

Men’s skirts have become trendy recently with big named celebs sporting the item. Post Malone, Bad Bunny, and Harry Styles on the cover of Vogue have been wearing them.

Other notable male skirt/dress moments include (David Bowie on the cover of The Man Who Sold the World, Mick Jagger at Hyde Park, Kanye West in a Givenchy leather skirt).

For what it’s worth, skirts can be very practical and comfy, which is the fashion theme of this pandemic.