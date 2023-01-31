Listen Live

THE NEXT TREND IN LAZINESS: WEARABLE BEANBAG CHAIRS?

I totally want one!

By Kool Mornings

A company in Japan has created wearable beanbag chairs, and they’re ridiculous.

The clearest way to explain them is that you’ll look like Grimace, the purple McDonald’s character.  They go on over your head, like a sweater, but they’re basically like wearing a “fat suit.”

The idea is that whenever you’re tired, which you WILL be if you’re carrying around all this extra weight, you can just plop down anywhere and you’ll be in a beanbag chair.

There’s A New Polo Shirt Onesie For Men That Snaps In The Crotch!

They come in four different colours, moss green, natural beige, mocha, and charcoal gray, and three different sizes.  The child size is about $60, the medium is $80, and the large is about $120.  That one weighs 11 pounds.

For now, they’re mostly only being sold in Japan, but something tells me there’d be a market for this silliness in the U.S.

