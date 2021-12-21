The NHL Shuts Down Until After Christmas

NHL to shut down early for Christmas break due to COVID outbreaks among multiple teams!

The league was due to have no games from Friday through Sunday for a holiday break, but all games scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday are postponed and team facilities will be closed those days, too, due to COVID-19 outbreaks at multiple teams.

The latest move postpones five games slated for Thursday, bringing the total to 49 NHL games pushed back due to COVID issues.

The major shutdown has prompted the league and the players’ union to reopen discussions regarding the players’ involvement in the 2022 Winter Olympics.