The Oddest Guinness World Records of the Year…

Guinness World Records maintains a database of more than 40,000 records, so it shouldn’t come as any surprise that the titles can veer quite a bit further into the realm of the odd than the world’s largest grilled cheese sandwich.

Here are some whoopers from the year that was…

Most skips by a cat in one minute! A talented tabby hailing from Missouri vaulted over a jump rope nine times in one minute to break the record for most skips by a cat in one minute.

Loudest Burp (female)…Maryland woman Kimberly “Kimycola” Winter belted out a belch that was measured at 107 decibels — about as loud as a motorcycle at full throttle.

Longest tongue on a living dog…Rocky, a 9-year-old boxer from Bloomington, Ill., had his tongue measured at 5.46 inches from the tip of his snout to the tip of his tongue.

Most spoons are balanced on the body…Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari of Iran bested his previous title when he managed to balance 88 spoons in various locations around his body.

Most magic tricks underwater in three minutes…Avery Emerson Fisher, 13, combined her interests in scuba and stage magic to perform 38 tricks in one minute while submerged in a tank at the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco.

Most people eating a single piece of spaghetti simultaneously…German restaurant group Vapiano gathered 465 couples at the Tempelhof airport hangar in Berlin to perform a simultaneous “Italian kiss,” which involves two people sharing a single strand of spaghetti and locking lips when they meet in the middle.

Fastest time to assemble Mr. Potato Head (blindfolded)…Andre Ortolf, a serial world record-breaker with more than 100 titles to his name, donned a blindfold and started with a fully disassembled Mr. Potato Head toy. Ortolf added the feet, arms, face and hat to the plastic spud in 12.11 seconds, earning the record for the fastest time to assemble Mr. Potato Head (blindfolded).

Longest mustache on a living person (male)…Paul Slosar of Summerville, S.C., had the length of his 2-foot, 1-inch whiskers officially verified at the National Beard and Mustache Championships in Casper, Wyo., earning him the GWR title.

Fastest 5 meters on a scooter by a parrot…A speed demon cockatoo named Chico made an appearance on the Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record and rode his bird-sized scooter a distance of 16.4 feet in 14.58 seconds to break his previous record of 17.79 seconds, which was set just days earlier.