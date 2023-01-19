“The Office Experience” is coming to Yorkdale Shopping Centre on March 3rd

The Office Experience just announced that it will be coming to the 6ix, so get ready for bears, beets and Battlestar Galactica in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“The Office Experience” comes to Yorkdale Shopping Centre in early March! It was. Created by the same people who did the ‘Friends’ one and Universal Live Entertainment alongside The Office U.S. co-creator Greg Daniels.

The attraction is “the largest-ever official interactive fan experience based on The Office” and allows fans to experience their favourite moments from the series in real life.

According to narcity.com fans will be able to step inside the Dunder Mifflin office and hang out at Pam’s desk, visit Ryan’s closest, and “relive iconic moments such as Kevin’s chili spill.”

The experience highlights all major characters from the series as well as “the Dundie Awards, the Michael Scott Paper Company and Jim and Pam’s love story.” You can even take a trip outside the office and visit Schrute Farms, Pam and Jim’s wedding venue, and other areas.

The attraction will run until June 4, 2023, and tickets will be available online starting January 25.

Price: $37+ per person

When: March 3 to June 4, 2023

Address: 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON