‘The Office’ LEGO Set Is Coming!
You know you’re iconic if LEGO turns you into one of its sets
In its ongoing quest to make everything awesome, the toy giant LEGO took to Twitter to announce a pairing you never knew you needed – a new LEGO set based on the classic workplace sitcom, “The Office.”
The Twitter clip starts with a zoom-in on the whole, incredibly detailed set of the Scranton Branch office of Dunder-Mifflin, featuring the three rooms where most of the classic show’s action took place – Michael Scott’s office, the conference room, and the main cubicle office.
Then you get glimpses of the 15 famous cast members in their LEGO forms, featuring fan-obsessed details like Scott’s “World’s Best Boss” mug, the Jell-O mould with the stapler in it, and even one of Angela’s cats.
An official release date has not yet been announced.
LEGOs have long existed not only in the kids-only zone, releasing pop culture reference-drenched movies and increasingly inventive LEGO sets. This beloved sitcom set follows the success of the equally detail-oriented and hilarious “Friends” and “Seinfeld” sets from 2021.
PHOTO CREDIT: LEGO.com