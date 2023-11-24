The ‘Orange Peel Theory’ Claims to Prove How Much Your Partner Really Cares

Can you peel the love tonight?

Curious couples hoping to find out how much their partners really care are putting their relationships to the test — using the suddenly viral “orange peel theory.”

Popularized on TikTok, the theory claims that when your other half performs a small act of service, something that you are capable of doing on your own, like peeling an orange, without being asked, their action reveals how well they know you — and how likely they are to take care of you now and in the future.

This could play out with your partner choosing to peel your orange because they know you hate getting sticky citrus juice all over your fingers, or because they don’t want you to get sick and want to make it one step easier for you to load up on Vitamin C.

The hashtag #orangepeeltheory has already amassed 25.5 million views on the popular social media site, as people around the world share the small ways they’ve discovered how much their partner cares.