Scientists Say They’ve Found the “Perfect Breakfast”

What’s the best way to start your morning? Scientists can’t agree, but two experts are now sharing their answers.

Dr. Rachel Woods from the University of Lincoln believes the perfect breakfast should be plant-based. She suggests mushrooms, beans, tomatoes, and fresh fruit.

Meanwhile, Oxford scientist Dr. Tom Crawford actually created a full formula for the “perfect breakfast.” He even included exact times for eating.

The Formula for Breakfast Perfection

According to Dr. Crawford, breakfast should begin at 8:17 a.m. He suggests toast, eggs, beans, bacon, and sausages.

Then, at 8:33 a.m., you move on to smoked salmon, fruit, a pastry, yogurt, and a bowl of cereal.

He says everything should be wrapped up by 9:02 a.m. It’s a full meal that looks more like a feast.

Which Breakfast Would You Pick?

Both options have their fans. Some prefer lighter, plant-based meals, while others love a hearty, traditional breakfast spread.

Experts agree the real “perfect breakfast” depends on balance. Protein, fiber, and healthy fats help you stay full and energized.

So, would you go for a plate of mushrooms and fruit, or Dr. Crawford’s mega meal plan?