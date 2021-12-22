The Perfect Christmas Involves Waking Up At 8 AM And Eating Dinner At 2:30 pm!
Merry Christmas to us all!
A poll asked people how their ideal Christmas Day would go. A glass of fizz would be served at 10.28 am, with board games commencing just after 3 pm and at least two festive movies watched throughout the day.
There will also be 13 presents to unwrap! We also want about 10cm of snow on the ground!
The research helps paint a picture of the perfect Christmas Day, but it also highlights how this is not the reality for many families.
Related: The Best Christmas Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes…
TOP INGREDIENTS TO A PERFECT CHRISTMAS:
Wake up at 7:58 am
Have a glass of bucks fizz at 10.28 am
Have Christmas dinner at 2:22 pm
Play board games at 3:07 pm
Eat Lots of Holiday treats and sweets!
Watch two Christmas movies
Unwrap 13 Christmas presents
Have four inches of snow on the ground
HOW WOULD MY PERFECT CHRISTMAS DAY GO
Kids don’t get up before 8 am
Kids are happy with their gifts
9 am- coffee
10 am switch to champaign and orange juice
11 am start cooking, but then husband turns around and says he’ll do it all
11:15- nap
1 pm, wake up from a nap to find out that there’s a blizzard and the in-laws have cancelled!