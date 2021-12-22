Listen Live

The Perfect Christmas Involves Waking Up At 8 AM And Eating Dinner At 2:30 pm!

Merry Christmas to us all!

By Kool Mornings

A poll asked people how their ideal Christmas Day would go.  A glass of fizz would be served at 10.28 am, with board games commencing just after 3 pm and at least two festive movies watched throughout the day.

 

 

There will also be 13 presents to unwrap! We also want about 10cm of snow on the ground!

 

 

The research helps paint a picture of the perfect Christmas Day, but it also highlights how this is not the reality for many families.

TOP INGREDIENTS TO A PERFECT CHRISTMAS:

 

Wake up at 7:58 am

Have a glass of bucks fizz at 10.28 am

Have Christmas dinner at 2:22 pm

Play board games at 3:07 pm

Eat Lots of Holiday treats and sweets!

Watch two Christmas movies

Unwrap 13 Christmas presents

Have four inches of snow on the ground

HOW WOULD MY PERFECT CHRISTMAS DAY GO

 

Kids don’t get up before 8 am

Kids are happy with their gifts

9 am- coffee

10 am switch to champaign and orange juice

11 am start cooking, but then husband turns around and says he’ll do it all

11:15- nap

1 pm, wake up from a nap to find out that there’s a blizzard and the in-laws have cancelled!

