So… What Is the Perfect Shower Temp?

Lifestyle
Published April 8, 2025
By Charlie

Are you the type who cranks the dial to lava mode? Or do you live for that icy jolt of a cold shower that makes you question your life choices?

Reddit recently took a very scientific survey (almost 4,000 internet strangers chimed in) to find out what people prefer when it comes to shower temperature. Here's how the splashdown shook out:

  1. 🥵 "Roasty-Toasty" — 44% like it piping hot
  2. 🌤️ "Warm" — 33% keep it cozy but not volcanic
  3. 🔥 "Fiery Hot" — 10% are basically showering in molten lava
  4. 😐 "Lukewarm" — 8% prefer the beige of temperatures
  5. 🧊 "Cold" — 3% are out here living like ice bath influencers

Oh, and of course, it’s Reddit, so the remaining votes went to: “I only take dust baths, for I am a chinchilla.” (Naturally.)

RELATED: The Great Shower Confession: A Quarter of Adults Pee in the Shower

While most of us love to steam ourselves like dumplings, those cold shower enthusiasts might be onto something. Some studies suggest a quick cold rinse can help boost your immune system, reduce muscle soreness, and even ease migraines.

And if you want the dermatologist-approved sweet spot? The experts say the ideal shower temp is between 98 and 105°F(around 37–40°C). Basically, not hot enough to scald your skin off, but warm enough to feel like a hug.

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
