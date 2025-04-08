So… What Is the Perfect Shower Temp?

Are you the type who cranks the dial to lava mode? Or do you live for that icy jolt of a cold shower that makes you question your life choices?

Reddit recently took a very scientific survey (almost 4,000 internet strangers chimed in) to find out what people prefer when it comes to shower temperature. Here's how the splashdown shook out:

🥵 "Roasty-Toasty" — 44% like it piping hot 🌤️ "Warm" — 33% keep it cozy but not volcanic 🔥 "Fiery Hot" — 10% are basically showering in molten lava 😐 "Lukewarm" — 8% prefer the beige of temperatures 🧊 "Cold" — 3% are out here living like ice bath influencers

Oh, and of course, it’s Reddit, so the remaining votes went to: “I only take dust baths, for I am a chinchilla.” (Naturally.)

RELATED: The Great Shower Confession: A Quarter of Adults Pee in the Shower

While most of us love to steam ourselves like dumplings, those cold shower enthusiasts might be onto something. Some studies suggest a quick cold rinse can help boost your immune system, reduce muscle soreness, and even ease migraines.

And if you want the dermatologist-approved sweet spot? The experts say the ideal shower temp is between 98 and 105°F(around 37–40°C). Basically, not hot enough to scald your skin off, but warm enough to feel like a hug.