Is The Pitt Just ER With a New Hospital? A Judge Says the Lawsuit Can Go Ahead! 🏥📺

If you've been watching HBO's hit medical drama The Pitt and thinking, "Wait a minute… isn't this basically ER?" Well, you're not alone!

A California appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit accusing The Pitt of being an unauthorized ER reboot can move forward!

The lawsuit was filed by the widow of ER creator Michael Crichton, who says the original agreement from 1994 required permission from his estate before anyone could make a reboot or spin-off.

Apparently, there were talks about bringing ER back in 2022, but they couldn't reach a deal.

RELATED: Noah Wyle Named People's Sexiest Man Alive-2026

Then along came The Pitt!

And here's where things get interesting…

Both shows star Noah Wyle, both have some of the same people behind the scenes, and both follow the chaos of working in an emergency room.

Warner Bros. insists The Pitt is a completely original medical drama with no connection to ER.

The court hasn't decided whether anyone actually broke the agreement. It's simply allowing the lawsuit to continue.

But come on… same actor, same kind of show, same hospital chaos?

That's like me leaving my morning radio show, starting another morning radio show with the same co-host, and calling it The Ditch instead of The Pitt!

Okay, maybe not exactly the same thing…

But apparently, the biggest medical emergency on The Pitt right now is happening in the legal department!