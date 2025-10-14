🎉 Come On Down, Canada! 🇨🇦The Price is Right Tonight – Now Casting

Hosted by Howie Mandel himself, this all-new Canadian version is filming in Toronto this December, and they’re looking for groups who can clap, cheer, and possibly scream at a blender like it’s a trip to Punta Cana.

🗓 Show Dates: December 12 – 17, 2025

🕒 Daily Tapings: 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

🎟 Want to Play? Here’s the Deal:

You must apply with at least 3 friends — and yes, your group can go all the way up to 10 people!

Friends, family, coworkers, hockey teammates, book club… whoever’s willing to lose their voice yelling “$1, BOB!”

Each person will need to:

✔️ Fill out their own section of the application

✔️ Answer a few fun questions

✔️ Agree to The Price is Right Tonight rules (no tackling Howie)

✅ Eligibility Checklist:

Must be 19+ (sorry, no teen bidders)

(sorry, no teen bidders) Must live and work in Canada

Must be available in Toronto between December 12–17, 2025

This is your chance to jump, dance, cry, or dramatically whisper “Plinko” on national TV. Grab your group, pick your matching T-shirts, and apply now… because someone has to win that brand new car, and it might as well be you.

Click HERE for the application!