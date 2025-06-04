‘The Price Is Right’ Is Getting a Canadian Makeover!

Dust off your loonie guesses and get ready to yell at your TV again — The Price is Right is officially heading north!

Rogers just announced a Canadian spinoff of the iconic game show, and it’s got some very patriotic upgrades. For starters, it’ll be hosted by none other than Howie Mandel — Canada’s own comedy export and professional buzzer-slapper from Deal or No Deal and Canada’s Got Talent.

The new series, titled The Price is Right Tonight, is set to film this December in Toronto, with a prime-time debut on Citytv in spring 2026. That’s right — this version won’t be a sleepy mid-morning affair. It’s going full evening entertainment mode, complete with laughs, flashy games, and the kind of surprise prizes that’ll make your grandma scream at the screen.

In a statement, Howie said he’s pumped to bring a “fresh, high-energy twist” to the format while sticking to what makes Price a classic: oversized price tags, chaotic spinning wheels, and the magic words “Come on down!”

So, if you’ve ever dreamed of correctly guessing the cost of a patio set while the crowd loses their collective minds, your moment might be coming—Canadian style.

Now, the real question is: Will there be Tim Hortons gift cards and maple syrup bundles on the prize list? One can hope.