The ‘Punky Brewster’ Sequel Is Canceled After One Season!
Not enough Punky Power!
The sequel to the 1984 sitcom was canceled after just one season,” Deadline reported.
Soleil Moon Frye reprised the beloved character in the follow-up, which premiered in February. Frye also served as the executive producer!
Frye took to Instagram to comment on the cancelation, writing: “We just got the news yesterday that they made the hard decision to not pick up our Punky for another season. I am so grateful for your constant love and support. I am feeling so many feels about what to say to all of our friends, family, and fans that have supported us.” “The best way I can put this experience is that it has felt like lightning in a bottle, a comet of joy, heart, and love that I will hold closest to my heart forever and always. You helped me find my inner strength and Punky Power once again,” she continued.
In the update, Punky grew up to be a photographer and mother of three adapting to her new single life following her divorce.
Upon meeting a young orphan named Izzy, she decided to have her move in with her family, while her best friend Cherie attempted to find the orphan a permanent home
The original aired for two seasons on NBC before going on for two more in syndication. Its final episode aired in May 1988.