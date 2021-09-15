The ‘Queer Eye’ Lego Set Is Here!

In honour of the fab 5 and the triumphant return to Netflix, Lego has released a new set!

The Lego set design features a total of 974 pieces, including a couch and wall art in their loft. LEGO mini-figure versions of the cast, including, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, and Jonathan Van Ness are also included. Bruley the dog is also a part of the set.

According to the official LEGO description, the set will “uncover a host of details reflecting each of the Fab 5’s talents, including a kitchen island for Antoni, a clothing rack for Tan, Jonathan’s salon chair, Karamo’s couch, and Bobby’s interior scheme.”

The set will join the LEGO collection in October, priced at $139.99 Canadian. The company has previously recreated both “Friends” and “Seinfeld” set.