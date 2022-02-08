The Razzies Are Out With Their List of Nominees for The Worst Movies and Actors of the Year

The Razzies name and shame worst movies of the year and because they chose to nominate Bruce Willis in eight films that he made this year, they’ve given him his category.

The category is-worst performance by Bruce Willis In a 2021 movie. One of the films was a low-budget thriller called Out of Death with Rotten Tomatoes ranking it at 0%. Other terrible movies he was in include, American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass and Survive the Game.

Other’s nominated for the upcoming Razzies include Netflix’s Diana: The Musical leads the pack with nine nods, including Worst Picture. Based on the Broadway flop, the Netflix adaptation of the stage play will vie for Worst Picture honours alongside the thrillers Karen and The Woman in the Window, as well as LeBron James’ Space Jam: A New Legacy and Mark Wahlberg’s Infinite.

Elsewhere, Oscar winner Jared Leto was nominated for Worst Supporting Actor for his role as Paolo in House of Gucci. He’ll compete against fellow Oscar winners Ben Affleck ( The Last Duel ) and Mel Gibson ( Dangerous ).

Meanwhile, Amy Adams, “an otherwise great actress,” was a double nominee — recognized for her work in The Woman in the Window and Dear Evan Hansen.

The Razzies takes place the day before the Oscars on March 26th.

PHOTO Credit: Facebook