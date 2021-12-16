The Re-Introduction of Capacity Limits Means That Some May Not Get To See Spiderman This Weekend!

As of 12:01 AM on December 18th, any indoor venue with a capacity limit of 1000 or more will have to be reduced to 50%.

That includes concert venues, sports stadiums, and arenas as well as very large movie theatres and casinos.

This news is frustrating for those who pre-purchased tickets to see the newest “Spider-Man” movie. Critics have already given the film great reviews and predict that it will make big money at the box office this opening weekend.

“No Way Home” had earned a 98% positive score from 65 reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” produced by Sony Corp’s movie studio and Walt Disney Co, stars Tom Holland as Marvel’s web-slinging superhero and Zendaya as his girlfriend, MJ. The film opens exclusively in theatres on Friday.