The Richest Irish Musicians Of All Time!

Ranked by net worth…That’s a lot of dough! Using data gathered from celebritynetworth.com, here are the seven richest Irish musicians of all time.

Van Morrison – $90 Million

Van Morrison has put out an astonishing 42 studio albums in his career and has numerous chart-topping recordings to his name. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

6 Bob Geldof – $150 Million

Bob Geldof rose to fame as the lead singer of the Boomtown Rats and went on to have a successful solo career. Alongside Midge Ure, Geldof organized the iconic benefit concert Live Aid. He also owns several production companies including the TV production company Planet 245

5. Enya – $150 Million

Enya has sold more than 75 million albums worldwide and holds the title of Ireland’s best-selling solo artist. In 1997, she purchased a castle located right outside of Dublin and calls U2’s Bono her neighbour.

4 Larry Mullen Jr. – $350 Million

Mullen has benefitted from U2 being a best-selling group. Outside of music, he’s also had numerous acting roles in his career and was invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in 2020.

3 Adam Clayton – $400 Million

Clayton’s net worth stems from his work in U2 as he’s become one of the most acclaimed bass players in rock history. Alongside Larry Mullen Jr., the two remade the iconic theme song for the 1996 film Mission: Impossible.

2 The Edge – $400 Million

The U2 guitarist has made his fortune with the band but has worked with numerous legendary artists in his career including Johnny Cash, B.B. King, Tina Turner, Ronnie Wood, JAY-Z, and Rihanna. Alongside Bono, the two composed the theme song for the 1995 James Bond film Goldeneye.

1 Bono – $700 Million

No surprise here as Bono lands as the richest Irish musician with a whopping $700 million net worth. Aside from his success in music, Bono has an impressive real estate portfolio and sits on the board of the private equity firm Elevation Partners. The firm made an initial pre-IPO investment in Facebook, which gave Bono an estimated $40-$50 million return when they sold.