The Scariest Horror Movie Villians Of All Time!

Don't turn around!

By Kool Mornings

The website Loudwire calculated using the average number of kills and jump scares. 

A new study by Claims has ranked the Top 10 scariest horror movie villains of all time, so you know which horror movies to binge on over the next few days until Halloween.

The sample looked at 162 horror films, and a minimum of 10 jump scares had to have occurred for it to count in the study. Therefore, Claims narrowed the list down to 52 films, 32 of which were franchises, to select the villains.

A New Study Finds That These Are The Scariest Movies Ever!

10 Scariest Horror Villains Ever

10. Bo Sinclair

Film: House of Wax (2005)

Bo Sinclair is one of the scariest villains ever

9. Chucky

Franchise: Child’s Play

Chucky is one of the scariest villains ever

8. Ghostface

franchise: Scream

ghostface from scream is one of the scariest villains of all time

7. Creeper

Franchise: Jeepers Creepers

Creeper from Jeepers Creepers

6. The Blob

Franchise: The Blob

The Blob is one of the scariest horror movies

5. Mask Man

Film: The Den

The Den Mask Man

4. Death Angels

films: A Quiet Place & A Quiet Place II

The Death Angels From A Quiet Place

3. Michael Myers

franchise: All the Halloween movies

Michael Myers from Halloween

2. The Werewolf

film: An American Werewolf in London

An American Werewolf In London is one of the scariest

1. Kayako

film: The Grudge

The girl From The Drudge

What do you think? Are these the scariest villains, or can you think of any that are scarier?

Some of these movies don’t necessarily hold up to today’s standards of horror, but there’s no denying that the scary characters in these movies are definitely spooky.

