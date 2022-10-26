The Scariest Horror Movie Villians Of All Time!

The website Loudwire calculated using the average number of kills and jump scares.

A new study by Claims has ranked the Top 10 scariest horror movie villains of all time, so you know which horror movies to binge on over the next few days until Halloween.

The sample looked at 162 horror films, and a minimum of 10 jump scares had to have occurred for it to count in the study. Therefore, Claims narrowed the list down to 52 films, 32 of which were franchises, to select the villains.

10 Scariest Horror Villains Ever

10. Bo Sinclair

Film: House of Wax (2005)

9. Chucky

Franchise: Child’s Play

8. Ghostface

franchise: Scream

7. Creeper

Franchise: Jeepers Creepers

6. The Blob

Franchise: The Blob

5. Mask Man

Film: The Den

4. Death Angels

films: A Quiet Place & A Quiet Place II

3. Michael Myers

franchise: All the Halloween movies

2. The Werewolf

film: An American Werewolf in London

1. Kayako

film: The Grudge

What do you think? Are these the scariest villains, or can you think of any that are scarier?

Some of these movies don’t necessarily hold up to today’s standards of horror, but there’s no denying that the scary characters in these movies are definitely spooky.