The Scariest Horror Movie Villians Of All Time!
Don't turn around!
The website Loudwire calculated using the average number of kills and jump scares.
A new study by Claims has ranked the Top 10 scariest horror movie villains of all time, so you know which horror movies to binge on over the next few days until Halloween.
The sample looked at 162 horror films, and a minimum of 10 jump scares had to have occurred for it to count in the study. Therefore, Claims narrowed the list down to 52 films, 32 of which were franchises, to select the villains.
10 Scariest Horror Villains Ever
10. Bo Sinclair
Film: House of Wax (2005)
9. Chucky
Franchise: Child’s Play
8. Ghostface
franchise: Scream
7. Creeper
Franchise: Jeepers Creepers
6. The Blob
Franchise: The Blob
5. Mask Man
Film: The Den
4. Death Angels
films: A Quiet Place & A Quiet Place II
3. Michael Myers
franchise: All the Halloween movies
2. The Werewolf
film: An American Werewolf in London
1. Kayako
film: The Grudge
What do you think? Are these the scariest villains, or can you think of any that are scarier?
Some of these movies don’t necessarily hold up to today’s standards of horror, but there’s no denying that the scary characters in these movies are definitely spooky.