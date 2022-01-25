The School Absenteeism Data Is Now Being Published Online

Data was published for the first time yesterday and it shows 111 schools in Ontario had absence rates higher than 50 percent at the end of the first week of the return to in-class learning.

The Ontario government says nearly 337 schools had absence rates of more than 30 percent on Friday and 16 were closed.

The province is sharing data on all staff and student absences online but has stopped publishing specific information on COVID-19 cases in schools due to a restricted testing policy.

That means some schools reported high absences due to the weather or technical errors, while data was missing for about 1,400 of the province’s 4,844 schools.

