The Secret Reason Why Grocery Stores Always Play Boring Music

A money and shopping expert with over 3 million followers on TikTok, shared a video with a scientific explanation of why grocery store music is so boring.

Matt Gresia, says that grocery store music is “played intentionally to make you spend more money.”

It may seem a bit of a stretch to correlate music with shopping habits, but Gresia explains it for us.

“The elevator music is purposely slower than the human heartbeat which literally gets you to relax and slow down.

“That makes you spend more time in the store and ultimately you’ll spend more money,” the expert said.

Gresia backs up his claims by referencing a study from 1982.

The study found that music tempo in grocery stores actually does play a role in a customer’s shopping pace as well as the volume of sales.

According to the study, slow music causes shoppers to move more leisurely, which, in turn, leads to them shopping longer and buying more.

In fact, the study found that a grocery store’s sales volume was 38% higher on days they played slow-tempo music. The volume of music in grocery stores plays a role in how long customers spend shopping. The study found that loud music led to shoppers spending less time in a store.

Meanwhile, soft music had a calming effect on customers, which led to them shopping more slowly, and ultimately, buying more products.