The Secret To Why McDonald’s Fries Taste So Good!

A TikToker claims to know the secret to how McDonald’s delivers us the most epic fries every time!

Pointing to the “natural beef flavour” listed as an ingredient on the company’s online US menu, TikToker Jordan Howlett, said he knows “why McDonald’s fries taste different from everybody else’s fries.”

“It’s because McDonald’s cooks their fries with beef flavouring mixed within their vegetable oil,” the San Diego-based content creator explains in a TikTok posted last week that’s served up 9.6 million views.

On its website, McDonald’s explains that when its “suppliers partially fry our cut potatoes, they use an oil blend that contains beef flavouring.”

“Natural beef flavour contains hydrolyzed wheat and hydrolyzed milk as starting ingredients,” the company notes on its site. In hydrolysis, water breaks chemical bonds.

THE CANADIAN INGREDIENTS

You can consider Canadian McDonald’s fries perfect if on a vegan diet, given that they don’t have any animal products. However, the company states that the products are not vegetarian-certified and may contain animal ingredients. Similarly, they cook separately, but there are no guarantees of non-contamination