McDonald’s Is Changing Its Burgers and Bringing Back Hamburglar!

The company announced Monday that they are improving their burgers. This includes the original, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, McDouble burger and Big Mac…

Plus…get nostalgic! The Hamburglar is back. And the villain is after what McDonald’s says is the chain’s best burgers ever.

Improvements include softer sandwich buns, which are toasted golden brown, “perfectly melted cheese,” and a “juicier, caramelized flavour from adding white onions to the patties while they’re still on the grill,” the company said in an update shared with USA TODAY. Big Macs will also be served with more sauce.

No word on when and if this will apply to Canadian restaurants!

Some West Coast cities will be getting the new burgers this week and as the changes are rolled out across the U.S., cities will see new commercials and other promos featuring the Hamburglar.



