THE SIMPSONS IS RENEWED FOR TWO MORE SEASONS
The Simpsons will soon celebrate its 700th episode!
Fox Entertainment says they want The Simpsons back for two more seasons. So, get ready for seasons 33 & 34 taking the series to 2023 and a total of 757 episodes, both new records.
The Simpsons’ Season 32 premiere last September was its highest-rated return in five years, most-watched launch in six years, and most-streamed premiere ever on Hulu and Fox Now, reports deadline.com
Pretty soon the show will be older than Homer.