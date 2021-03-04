THE SIMPSONS IS RENEWED FOR TWO MORE SEASONS

Fox Entertainment says they want The Simpsons back for two more seasons. So, get ready for seasons 33 & 34 taking the series to 2023 and a total of 757 episodes, both new records.

The Simpsons’ Season 32 premiere last September was its highest-rated return in five years, most-watched launch in six years, and most-streamed premiere ever on Hulu and Fox Now, reports deadline.com

Pretty soon the show will be older than Homer.