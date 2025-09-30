‘The Simpsons Movie’ is Getting a Sequel—20 Years Later!

Simpsons fans, start your countdown clocks—Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie are returning to the big screen! Nearly two decades after The Simpsons Movie first hit theatres in 2007, 20th Century Studios has officially announced a sequel, set for July 23, 2027.

Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theaters with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027! pic.twitter.com/wVqxwn8rLc — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) September 29, 2025

The studio teased the news on Instagram with a playful poster: Homer’s hand reaching for a pink sprinkled donut shaped like the number 2, alongside the tagline “Homer’s coming back for seconds.” Classic Simpsons humor.

The first movie was a fan favourite, following Homer as he accidentally polluted Springfield’s water supply, leading the EPA to encase the town in a giant dome—leaving Homer to save the city and his family. The film grossed over $500 million worldwide, and true to form, ended with Maggie silently saying “sequel?” at the credits.

Fans have been waiting a long time for round two. Back in 2014, executive producer and movie co-writer James L. Brooks revealed Fox had approached him about a sequel. Then in 2024, writer and executive producer Al Jean explained talks stalled—first due to the pandemic, and later because Disney was keeping an eye on the animated box office, especially after the massive success of Inside Out 2, which earned $1.6 billion globally.

As of now, no plot details for the new movie have been announced—but with the Simpson family’s track record, it’s safe to assume we’ll get plenty of laughs, heart, and classic Springfield chaos.

Of course, The Simpsons isn’t just a movie—it’s the longest-running animated and scripted prime-time U.S. TV show of all time, with almost 800 episodes airing over 36 years. It’s been renewed through season 40, and fans around the world still tune in for the antics of Bart, Lisa, and the rest of the family.

So mark your calendars—July 23, 2027, Homer and the gang are back for seconds, and it’s going to be a wild, yellow-filled ride!