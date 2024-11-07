The Simpsons' "Prediction Power" Misses the Mark Amid U.S. Election Results

For decades, The Simpsons has been lauded for its uncanny ability to predict future events.

From technological innovations to major political moments, the show’s accuracy has been a pop culture talking point. But this time, it seems that the beloved animated series fell short of its reputation.

A key storyline involving Lisa Simpson as the first female president didn’t come to fruition after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris lost her bid for the presidency in the 2024 election.

The Prediction Legacy of The Simpsons

Over the years, The Simpsons has developed a legendary status for its seemingly prophetic storylines. Fans and media outlets alike have pointed out instances where the show has predicted everything from smartwatches to global events.

One of the most well-known examples is a 2000 episode titled Bart to the Future. In this flash-forward episode, Bart catches a glimpse of his adult life in the year 2030, where Lisa has become the first female U.S. president. During her term, she faced a financial crisis, remarking, “We’ve inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump.”

This episode gained renewed attention in 2016 when Donald Trump won the presidency, sparking conversations about The Simpsons' eerie foresight. But Lisa’s rise to the White House, a scenario that resonated with many as an echo of Harris’ political career, did not play out in real life.

Kamala Harris and Lisa Simpson: A Visual Parallel

The connections between Harris and Lisa Simpson didn’t stop at political aspirations. During her 2021 inauguration as Vice President, Harris wore an outfit strikingly similar to Lisa’s presidential look in the show. Fans were quick to highlight the parallels on social media, saying it was another example of The Simpsons calling future events before they happened.

This wasn’t the only time Lisa’s presidential role appeared in the series. A 2021 episode offered another vision of the future, again featuring Lisa in the Oval Office. This episode rekindled the theory that the animated series might be hinting at Harris’ potential future as President of the United States.

Social Media Reacts to the 'Failed' Prediction

However, after the 2024 election results were confirmed, with former President Donald Trump reclaiming victory, the chatter took a turn. Many fans took to social media to declare that The Simpsons’ prediction streak had finally met its match. “Looks like the show’s crystal ball finally cracked,” joked one user. Others expressed disappointment that reality didn’t align with the hopeful storyline of a female president symbolized by Lisa Simpson.

While the show has made numerous correct predictions, including Trump’s initial presidency, it’s clear that even The Simpsons can’t always foresee the future. The storyline of Lisa as the first female president may still resonate as a symbol of potential, even if it didn’t manifest through Harris in 2024.

Related: ‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Trump Arrest, ‘Barbie’ Movie 29 Years Ago

The Legacy of Hope

Despite the “miss,” Lisa’s portrayal as president on The Simpsons remains a beacon of hope for many. It represents progress and the belief that one day, a woman will occupy the Oval Office. For now, the show’s reputation as a modern oracle might be slightly dented, but it continues to inspire discussions about what could be on the horizon.

So, is The Simpsons done predicting the future? Time will tell, as it always does.

4o