‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Trump Arrest, ‘Barbie’ Movie 29 Years Ago

Social media is all over the cartoon with foretelling “The Simpsons” notorious for making eerily accurate “predictions,” but this time they might’ve executed a prophetic twofer.

“The Simpsons getting their predictions right yet again! Barbie and Donald Trump BOTH!” declared one Twitter user.

The Simpsons getting their predictions right yet again! Barbie and Donald Trump BOTH! pic.twitter.com/ywv5m81v60 — Rogaine Bear (@tea_shru) April 4, 2023

This monumental development just so happened to coincide with the release of a new teaser trailer for the live-action “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

And while these current events seemingly couldn’t be less related, both were allegedly plot points in a 1994 episode of “The Simpsons.”

Needless to say, “Simpsons” fans deemed this their most prescient prognostication yet. “Barbie Movie and Trump Arrest? Simpsons predicting the future again” claimed one Twitter user of the purported parallel.

In the past, they’ve been credited with foreseeing everything from the Capitol Riots to Kamala Harris becoming vice president.