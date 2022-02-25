Sadly, The Simpsons Predicted The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
It's scary how accurate the show has been!
The show has been known for its predictions like the Super Bowl, murder hornets to name a couple of the more light-hearted events.
“The Simpsons” has most recently been credited on social media for anticipating something not so humorous: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
A 1998 episode in the prophetic series called “Simpson Tide.” In it, Homer accidentally fires a submarine captain into Russian waters during a military exercise, prompting a newly resuscitated Soviet Union to deploy troops and tanks to the streets and instantly resurrect the Berlin Wall.
The troubling parallels were affirmed by “Simpsons” showrunner Al Jean, who tweeted: “Very sad to say this was not hard to predict.”
I think The #Simpsons predicted the Crisis of #Ukraine & #Russia way before only #UkraineConflict #UkraineRussia pic.twitter.com/NFa3oUB5PX
— Pradeep Kumar K (@its_Pradeep96) February 24, 2022
PHOTO CREDIT
Social media users have credited “The Simpsons” with predicting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
20th Century Fox