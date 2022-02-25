Sadly, The Simpsons Predicted The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

The show has been known for its predictions like the Super Bowl, murder hornets to name a couple of the more light-hearted events.

Related: The Simpsons May Have Predicted Kamala Harris’ Outfit At Inaugurations!

“The Simpsons” has most recently been credited on social media for anticipating something not so humorous: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A 1998 episode in the prophetic series called “Simpson Tide.” In it, Homer accidentally fires a submarine captain into Russian waters during a military exercise, prompting a newly resuscitated Soviet Union to deploy troops and tanks to the streets and instantly resurrect the Berlin Wall.

The troubling parallels were affirmed by “Simpsons” showrunner Al Jean, who tweeted: “Very sad to say this was not hard to predict.”

PHOTO CREDIT

Social media users have credited “The Simpsons” with predicting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

20th Century Fox