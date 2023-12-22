The Smell of A Woman’s Tears, Makes Men Less Aggressive!

Men are less aggressive after smelling women’s tears, according to study findings published Thursday in PLOS Biology.

The research, carried out by the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, found that human tears contain a chemical signal that reduces activity in two aggression-related brain regions.

This isn’t just a female tears thing…

Studies with rodents found that female mouse tears reduce fighting among male mice, and male mole rats smear themselves with their tears to avoid being attacked by alpha mice, the Weizmann Institute noted.

Scientists said other research also shows that sniffing tears reduces testosterone. The research found that after men sniffed the tears of a woman, their aggression fell to 43.7%…