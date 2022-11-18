Listen Live

The Sounds That People Love And Hate To Hear!

Clicking your teeth-worst sound ever!

By Kool Mornings

There are some noises that people hate to hear and others that they find incredibly soothing…Here’s a list according to a new poll!

MOST HATED SOUNDS!

Scratching on a chalkboard
Chewing with their mouth open
Talking loudly
Smacking their gum
snoring
Slurping
Farting
burping or belching
Grinding their teeth
Clicking their tongue
Clicking or tapping a pen
Tapping their hand or fingernails
heavy breathing
Coughing
Sniffing
Cracking their knuckles
Clearing their throat

Over Half Of People Have Become More Sensitive to Noise Since The beginning of the Pandemic!

THE MOST LOVED SOUNDS


A rainstorm
Singing
A Baby Laughing
Water droplets
a clock ticking
The Humming motor of a car
A Person humming
an adult laughing
Pages turning
Writing with a pencil
Whispering
Typing on a keyboard

Related posts

Scrabble Adds More Words To Its Dictionary Like Jedi, Spork, Hangry and Dumpster?

This Is The Go-To Sick Day Movie Genre For 3 In 5 People!

Christmas Movie And TV Trivia!