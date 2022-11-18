The Sounds That People Love And Hate To Hear!

There are some noises that people hate to hear and others that they find incredibly soothing…Here’s a list according to a new poll!

MOST HATED SOUNDS!

Scratching on a chalkboard

Chewing with their mouth open

Talking loudly

Smacking their gum

snoring

Slurping

Farting

burping or belching

Grinding their teeth

Clicking their tongue

Clicking or tapping a pen

Tapping their hand or fingernails

heavy breathing

Coughing

Sniffing

Cracking their knuckles

Clearing their throat

THE MOST LOVED SOUNDS



A rainstorm

Singing

A Baby Laughing

Water droplets

a clock ticking

The Humming motor of a car

A Person humming

an adult laughing

Pages turning

Writing with a pencil

Whispering

Typing on a keyboard

