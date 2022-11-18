The Sounds That People Love And Hate To Hear!
Clicking your teeth-worst sound ever!
There are some noises that people hate to hear and others that they find incredibly soothing…Here’s a list according to a new poll!
MOST HATED SOUNDS!
Scratching on a chalkboard
Chewing with their mouth open
Talking loudly
Smacking their gum
snoring
Slurping
Farting
burping or belching
Grinding their teeth
Clicking their tongue
Clicking or tapping a pen
Tapping their hand or fingernails
heavy breathing
Coughing
Sniffing
Cracking their knuckles
Clearing their throat
THE MOST LOVED SOUNDS
A rainstorm
Singing
A Baby Laughing
Water droplets
a clock ticking
The Humming motor of a car
A Person humming
an adult laughing
Pages turning
Writing with a pencil
Whispering
Typing on a keyboard