The Spicy Wine Trend Heating Up Summer 2025

Just when you think you’ve seen it all in the world of trendy summer drinks… bam, TikTok and Instagram have found a new way to shake up your wine glass. And honestly? This one’s kind of genius — or totally weird, depending on how you feel about spice.

Say hello to Sauvignon Blanc with frozen jalapeños. Yep. That’s it. Just crisp white wine + spicy green slices = summer in a glass?

@confidenceuncorked Are we dubbing this… spicy sauv blanc summer?🌶️ The @TODAY Show reached out (!!) to ask my take on this trend so I had to bite the bullet. It kinda bit me back but I'm also kinda here for it 😏 I know so many wine professionals are horrified at the idea of adding literally anything to your wine but guys… it's not that serious. Have a glass of spicy sauv blanc and chill 😎

Let’s unpack.

What Is This Spicy Sip?

It’s exactly what it sounds like: you slice up a green jalapeño (seeds and all), pop those little rounds in the freezer, then drop a few into a glass of cold Sauvignon Blanc. That’s it. No fancy muddling. No syrup. No bartender flair. Just you, a wine glass, and a pepper with a kick.

If it sounds familiar, it’s because frozen peppers in rosé made waves in past summers. But this year, Sauvignon Blanc is the spicy star.

Why Sauvignon Blanc?

Wine nerds (and I say that with love) say it’s all about pyrazines — naturally occurring compounds found in both Sauvignon Blanc grapes and green peppers. They’re what give the wine those bright, zesty, “green” flavours. Some even say it smells like bell peppers or, yep, jalapeños.

So the idea here is: jalapeño + Sauvignon Blanc = flavour harmony. Science! (Kind of.)

But let’s be real — for most people online, this trend isn’t about molecular chemistry. It’s about sipping something refreshing with a little heat while sitting on a patio, preferably under a cute umbrella.

Will It Burn My Face Off?

Short answer: nope.

Capsaicin (the spicy compound in peppers) doesn’t dissolve well in wine, so unless you’re muddling or infusing it for hours, you’re not going to get a firestorm in your glass. Most people describe it as lightly vegetal, aromatic, and just a whisper of spice.

If you’re into spicy margaritas but want something more wine-lovers-only, this is your moment.

Should You Try It?

Honestly? Why not.

If you’ve got a bottle of inexpensive, easy-drinking Sauvignon Blanc — think something from New Zealand or a cute little number from the grocery store — toss in a few frozen jalapeño slices and see what happens.

But maybe skip the fancy, expensive bottle you’ve been saving for your anniversary. As one wine expert put it: “Not every Sauvignon Blanc needs a salad garnish.”

And if jalapeños aren’t your jam? Try frozen green bell peppers instead — all the chill, none of the heat.

Final Sip

Will sommeliers be pouring this at your favourite wine bar anytime soon? Probably not. But if you’re poolside with your BFFs, or just need something fun to break up your usual rosé rotation, frozen jalapeños in white wine might just be the spicy summer twist you didn’t know you needed.

Cheers to trying weird things — and loving them anyway.