The Story of Disney Deleting 1-800-SPANK-ME from ‘The Santa Clause’

On Dec. 30, 1994, The Associated Press published a story about the then-recent release of the Walt Disney Pictures movie, “The Santa Clause,” which starred Tim Allen. However, the article was not a review of the Christmas film. Rather, the story was all about one of Allen’s joke lines that mentioned the phone number 1-800-SPANK-ME, which in real life just so happened to be a sex hotline, and still is to this day.

The scene in question appeared in the original theatrical release of the film and even in the initial VHS and LaserDisc runs. However, the line was removed from subsequent videocassette runs and future airings on Disney Channel, and was never included on DVD or Blu-ray discs, nor is it available on streaming with Disney+.

