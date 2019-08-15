THE TEN MOST STRESSFUL “LIFE MOMENTS”

A new survey looked at the most stressful “life moments.”

Divorce and the death of a loved one did NOT make the top ten, but somehow, a dead PHONE BATTERY did.

Here are the top ten most stressful life events, according to the survey . . .

1. Losing your job.

2. Moving to a new home.

3. Planning a wedding.

4. Getting married.

5. Starting a new job.

6. Having your phone die when you’re lost.

7. Having a child. (Apparently this is LESS stressful than not having a phone???)

8. Interviewing for a new job.

9. Meeting your significant other’s parents for the first time.

10. Doing your taxes.

