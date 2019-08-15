THE TEN MOST STRESSFUL “LIFE MOMENTS”
A new survey looked at the most stressful “life moments.”
Divorce and the death of a loved one did NOT make the top ten, but somehow, a dead PHONE BATTERY did.
Here are the top ten most stressful life events, according to the survey . . .
1. Losing your job.
2. Moving to a new home.
3. Planning a wedding.
4. Getting married.
5. Starting a new job.
6. Having your phone die when you’re lost.
7. Having a child. (Apparently this is LESS stressful than not having a phone???)
8. Interviewing for a new job.
9. Meeting your significant other’s parents for the first time.
10. Doing your taxes.