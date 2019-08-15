Red Lobster CEO Says Plant-Based Seafood Is Gross!

When asked about plant-based options for their menu, the CEO of Red Lobster says- no way. Adding, “its terrible”– “We won’t be introducing it” says Kim Lopdrup.

The CEO says;

At Red Lobster, we have a large variety of healthy, high-quality seafood options that taste good and are good for you, especially our Today’s Catch options and our new Power Bowls.

A spokesperson for Red Lobster also cited a study from Harvard suggesting that the health benefits of fish “outweigh” the risk of possibly ingesting any mercury or carcinogens.

Vegan Seafood options:

Fishless Filets

Crabless Cakes

Plant-based Shrimp

Plant-based Cavi-Art

Fishless Tuna