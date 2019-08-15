Red Lobster CEO Says Plant-Based Seafood Is Gross!
There will be no kelp-cake on the Red Lobster menu in the near future!
When asked about plant-based options for their menu, the CEO of Red Lobster says- no way. Adding, “its terrible”– “We won’t be introducing it” says Kim Lopdrup.
The CEO says;
At Red Lobster, we have a large variety of healthy, high-quality seafood options that taste good and are good for you, especially our Today’s Catch options and our new Power Bowls.
A spokesperson for Red Lobster also cited a study from Harvard suggesting that the health benefits of fish “outweigh” the risk of possibly ingesting any mercury or carcinogens.
Vegan Seafood options:
Fishless Filets
Crabless Cakes
Plant-based Shrimp
Plant-based Cavi-Art
Fishless Tuna