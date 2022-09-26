As children, we received countless warnings from parents and other adults about the dangers of life that should be avoided at all costs.

For those of a certain generation, these included strong messages about never taking anything from the hotel minibar or turning on an interior car light while the vehicle is in motion.

Many of these rules stuck with us as many adults still abide by them. Now, as adults, we realized a lot of those things aren’t quite as bad as our parents had us believe.

Here Are Some Of The Things We Worried About As Kids!

Quicksand! Has anyone ever really been in a situation where there was quicksand?

Don’t take anything from the hotel minibar or you will bankrupt your entire family!

It’s illegal to turn a light on in the car while it is driving!

Don’t do anything stupid or it will go on your “permanent record”

Growing up we were convinced that we’d be sprayed by a lot more skunks- if any!

That if you swallowed black watermelon seeds, one would grow in your stomach

If you took a shower during a thunderstorm, you’ll die via a lightning strike.

Don’t swim after eating, waiting 30 minutes or you’ll cramp up and drown.

If you sit too close to the TV you’ll go blind!

Cracking knuckles leads to arthritis

Swallowing gum takes 7 years to digest

Eating carrots will make you see better!

Drawing on yourself with a marker was poisonous

You’ll catch a cold if you go outside with wet hair