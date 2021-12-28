The Time Square New Years Line Is Pretty Awesome

While most of us will be at home on New Year’s eve, there’s no shortage of New Year’s Eve celebrations to watch on TV from around the world.

New York’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are always fun to watch and this year will not disappoint with performances leading up to the iconic ball drop that includes LL Cool J, Journey, KT Tunstall, Karol G.

The ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball atop One Times Square. This year’s New Year’s Eve celebration welcomes revellers back to Times Square to watch the Ball Drop in person, with proof of full vaccination and valid photo identification. In-person attendees will also be required to wear masks.

Last week, de Blasio announced that the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will be scaled back this year as the New York City area sees a surge in cases with the rise of the omicron variant.

While 58,000 people are normally allowed in viewing areas, this year’s celebration will host only 15,000 people. Visitors also won’t be allowed entry until 3 p.m., much later than in years past.