The Top Aging Concerns for Women: How Gen Z and Millennials are Leading the Charge

Aging is a natural part of life, but how women approach it varies greatly across generations. According to a recent survey, almost half of women (47%) feel stressed about getting older, and it’s Gen Z and millennials who are feeling the pressure the most.

While embracing aging with grace is a common goal for many, concerns about visible signs of aging, particularly in the skin, are still very much top of mind.

Gen Z and Millennials Are Most Stressed About Aging

The survey of 2,000 women, evenly split by generation, found that younger women are the most anxious about aging.

A whopping 56% of Gen Z and 57% of millennials report feeling stressed about getting older, compared to 46% of Gen X and just 31% of baby boomers. 18% of Gen Z believe they already look older than they are—a higher percentage than any other generation.

Yet, despite the stress, the majority (76%) are striving to embrace aging with grace, even if concerns linger beneath the surface.

The Most Common Signs of Aging

For nearly half of the women surveyed, the first signs of aging skin appear by the age of 40. Fine lines, forehead wrinkles, age spots, and creases in the neck were the most frequently noticed signs. These visible markers are often a source of anxiety, with over half of women expressing concern that others will notice their aging skin.

To combat these signs, many women are taking their skincare routines seriously. A significant 70% use multiple skincare products each day, with 64% relying on one to four different items to keep their skin youthful. Most of these products target the entire face, yet fewer than 40% of women are using products specifically designed for areas like the neck, eyes, or arms—places where aging can become especially noticeable.

The Overlooked Neck and the Rise of "Tech Neck"

Interestingly, while most women focus on their facial skincare, the neck remains largely neglected. Around 70% of women don’t actively take steps to prevent signs of aging in this area. This lack of attention to the neck could be contributing to the phenomenon of “tech neck”—a condition caused by frequently looking down at screens, leading to wrinkles and lines across the neck. Despite the prevalence of technology in daily life, only 25% of women are aware of tech neck, and a mere 7% attribute their neck wrinkles to technology use.

The Real Culprits: Stress, Bad Habits, and Skincare Neglect

When it comes to aging, most women point to lifestyle factors as the main contributors. Stress, smoking, lack of sleep, and failure to use sunscreen top the list. While tech neck may still be an unfamiliar concept, the habits and behaviours that accelerate aging are well-known. Many women are working hard to combat these effects with healthy routines and dedicated skincare practices.

However, there’s still room for improvement—particularly when it comes to taking care of more than just the face. Women who broaden their skincare focus to include areas like the neck, eyes, and arms may have a better chance of maintaining a youthful appearance as they age.

Embracing Aging with Confidence

Though aging can be stressful, it’s clear that women today are making a conscious effort to face it with grace.

From using multiple skincare products to being mindful of lifestyle choices, there’s a growing recognition that self-care is key to feeling good about growing older.

And with a bit of extra attention to often-overlooked areas like the neck, embracing aging with confidence is more achievable than ever.