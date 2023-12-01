THE TOP “BORING” TASKS WE ACTUALLY ENJOY

A new SWNS poll found one in four adults didn’t feel a grown-up until they hit their late-20s. Another 6% said mid-30s.

One sign you’re a real adult is when you start enjoying the mundane things you thought you’d never like. For example, 77% find cleaning to be “therapeutic.” The most satisfying spot to clean is the living room, followed by the kitchen.

They asked people to name the top “boring” tasks they’ve come to enjoy as an adult. Here’s the list . . .

1. Shopping for groceries. 65% of us like it.

2. Balancing your budget

3. Doing dishes

4. Laundry

5. Vacuuming

6. Cleaning or sanitizing your home

7. Picking up around the house

8. Cooking for yourself

9. Cooking for your family

10. Yard work

Around a third of us also enjoy planning out our meals, paying bills, and scheduling appointments. We like shopping for boring stuff too. The top boring items we like picking out are new appliances, new dishes or silverware, and new stationary.