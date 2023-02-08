The Top every day ‘Dramas’ People Experience

New research found that the most stressful time of day is 7:23 am with the first bit of drama typically happening by 8:18 am.

Individuals experience an average of three dramas a day, with women having their first around 7:50 am, while men last until 8:43 am.

Among the list were spilling something down clothing, burning food and tripping in public.

Other annoyances guaranteed to make people huff and puff were being locked out of their homes, the car not starting and realizing an email you thought sent was in ‘drafts’.

The research found tiredness, an interrupted night’s sleep and a busy day at work were among the top causes of such dramas.

The study also found while 35 percent agreed little dramas are just part of life, a further 24 percent find it difficult to relax when they’re experiencing such woes.

As many as four in 10 have been kept awake at night – or woken up – due to everyday annoyances, including 50 percent of women in comparison to 32 percent of men. Dramas also lead to people feeling frustrated, anxious and tired.

TOP 20