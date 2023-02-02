The Top Excuses People Have Used To Get Out of a Date!
I have a headache!
According to new research, people will tolerate an average of 51 minutes of a bad date before making their excuses to leave.
The study of 2,000 adults who have ever dated also found it takes just 25 minutes to notice a spark or lack of it.
As for dates which have a bad vibe from the planning stages, a mismatch will typically be cancelled 19 hours in advance of the event.
The top excuses given to get out of going on a date with someone include an emergency at work, unwell relatives and a broken-down car.
The study found 44 percent of those polled have used an excuse to get out of going on a date altogether, while a fifth have left halfway through.
Other reasons included work deadlines, friends or family showing up unannounced and being stuck in traffic.
Of those who have left mid-date, popular tactics to ‘escape’ were friends phoning with a fake emergency, claiming to have a headache and even saying their pet is ill.
Top 20 Excuses People Have Used To Get Out Of A Date!
- You’re not feeling well
- A family member is ill
- An emergency at work
- You have a headache
- You forgot about something important you need to do instead
- Tell them you realize you aren’t ready for a relationship
- Your car broke down
- You have a deadline at work
- Friends or family just showed up for a surprise visit
- You’re stuck in traffic
- You forgot
- Your pet is ill
- You accidentally already ate
- You can’t find the date venue
- You’ve had an allergic reaction
- You’ve been arrested
- Your date looks too similar to a sibling or other relative
- You’ve just been mugged
- Your date looks too similar to your ex
- A pipe has burst at home