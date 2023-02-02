The Top Excuses People Have Used To Get Out of a Date!

According to new research, people will tolerate an average of 51 minutes of a bad date before making their excuses to leave.

The study of 2,000 adults who have ever dated also found it takes just 25 minutes to notice a spark or lack of it.

As for dates which have a bad vibe from the planning stages, a mismatch will typically be cancelled 19 hours in advance of the event.

The top excuses given to get out of going on a date with someone include an emergency at work, unwell relatives and a broken-down car.

The study found 44 percent of those polled have used an excuse to get out of going on a date altogether, while a fifth have left halfway through.

Other reasons included work deadlines, friends or family showing up unannounced and being stuck in traffic.

Of those who have left mid-date, popular tactics to ‘escape’ were friends phoning with a fake emergency, claiming to have a headache and even saying their pet is ill.

Top 20 Excuses People Have Used To Get Out Of A Date!