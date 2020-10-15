THE TOP FOODS WE HATED AS KIDS BUT NOW LIKE

Name a food you HATED as a kid but would gladly eat now.

A survey of 2,000 people found the ten most common foods kids hate but adults like. And, of course, vegetables dominate the list.

1. Asparagus. 31% of people hated it as a kid, but like it now.

2. Brussels sprouts, 30%.

3. Broccoli, 27%.

4. Spinach, 21%.

5. Green beans, 19%.

6. Fish, 19%.

7. Avocados, 18%.

8. Eggs, 15%.

9. Greek yogurt, 14%.

10. Bacon. (???) Around 1 in 8 people said they hated it as kids, but not anymore.

A few more that ranked lower were whole wheat bread, cottage cheese, mustard, and any type of chicken that WASN’T a chicken nugget.