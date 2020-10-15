THE TOP FOODS WE HATED AS KIDS BUT NOW LIKE
Green beans, gross!
Name a food you HATED as a kid but would gladly eat now.
A survey of 2,000 people found the ten most common foods kids hate but adults like. And, of course, vegetables dominate the list.
1. Asparagus. 31% of people hated it as a kid, but like it now.
2. Brussels sprouts, 30%.
3. Broccoli, 27%.
4. Spinach, 21%.
5. Green beans, 19%.
6. Fish, 19%.
7. Avocados, 18%.
8. Eggs, 15%.
9. Greek yogurt, 14%.
10. Bacon. (???) Around 1 in 8 people said they hated it as kids, but not anymore.
A few more that ranked lower were whole wheat bread, cottage cheese, mustard, and any type of chicken that WASN’T a chicken nugget.