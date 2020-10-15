Listen Live

THE TOP FOODS WE HATED AS KIDS BUT NOW LIKE

Green beans, gross!

By Kool Eats

Name a food you HATED as a kid but would gladly eat now.  

 

A survey of 2,000 people found the ten most common foods kids hate but adults like.  And, of course, vegetables dominate the list.

1.  Asparagus.  31% of people hated it as a kid, but like it now.

2.  Brussels sprouts, 30%.

3.  Broccoli, 27%.

4.  Spinach, 21%.

5.  Green beans, 19%.

6.  Fish, 19%.

7.  Avocados, 18%.

8.  Eggs, 15%.

9.  Greek yogurt, 14%.

10.  Bacon.  (???)  Around 1 in 8 people said they hated it as kids, but not anymore.

 

A few more that ranked lower were whole wheat bread, cottage cheese, mustard, and any type of chicken that WASN’T a chicken nugget.

