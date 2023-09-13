The Top “How To” Questions That We Are Googling This Year…
What are you searching?
Have you ever thought about what are the most asked questions on Google?
You may be surprised to know that the most frequently asked question on Google was “What to Watch?”. This search query generated 7.5 million online search queries every month.
“What is My IP?” was the second most popular Google search question, with an average of 3.6 million monthly online searches.
HERE ARE THE TOP 10 QUESTIONS WE ASKED GOODLE!
- What to watch – 9,140,000
- Where’s my refund – 7,480,000
- How you like that- 6,120,000
- What is my IP address – 4,090,000
- How many ounces in a cup – 2,740,000
- What time is it- 1,830,000
- How I met your mother – 1,830,000
- How to screenshot on Mac – 1,830,000
- Where am I – 1,500,000
- 10. How to lose weight fast – 1,500,000