We Turn To Google To Find That Perfect Gift
With so many people on your holiday shopping list, it’s hard to find that perfect gift for everyone!
Especially if there are a handful of people who simply have everything (we plead the fifth), your gift-giving mission just got harder.
According to a Google Shopping study, 60% of people say it’s difficult to find the perfect gift. But, with a tried-and-true list, it doesn’t have to be.
Luckily, Google Shopping announced its top 100 products that mobile and desktop users have been searching for the most this year. After all, “people shop with Google more than 1 billion times per day” — according to the search engine —
Top searches include:
Hydroponic garden-$548
Gaming Keyboard-$50-$100
Water-activated eyeliner palette-$10
Over-ear headphones $469-$480
Messenger Bag-$80
Electric pour-over kettle $170-195
Weighted blanket $199,-$279
Electric toothbrush $17-$40
Food dehydrator $130
Sunset Lamp $20
Other items include
VR headset
STEM toys
Fleece-lined leggings
Handheld gaming console
Under desk treadmill
Bath bombs
Countertop composter
Mushroom Lamp
Waffle Robe
Moissanite earrings