We Turn To Google To Find That Perfect Gift

With so many people on your holiday shopping list, it’s hard to find that perfect gift for everyone!

Especially if there are a handful of people who simply have everything (we plead the fifth), your gift-giving mission just got harder.

According to a Google Shopping study, 60% of people say it’s difficult to find the perfect gift. But, with a tried-and-true list, it doesn’t have to be.

Luckily, Google Shopping announced its top 100 products that mobile and desktop users have been searching for the most this year. After all, “people shop with Google more than 1 billion times per day” — according to the search engine —

Top searches include:

Hydroponic garden-$548

Gaming Keyboard-$50-$100

Water-activated eyeliner palette-$10

Over-ear headphones $469-$480

Messenger Bag-$80

Electric pour-over kettle $170-195

Weighted blanket $199,-$279

Electric toothbrush $17-$40

Food dehydrator $130

Sunset Lamp $20





Other items include

VR headset

STEM toys

Fleece-lined leggings

Handheld gaming console

Under desk treadmill

Bath bombs

Countertop composter

Mushroom Lamp

Waffle Robe

Moissanite earrings