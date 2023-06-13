Listen Live

The Top Movies and Shows To Put You In A Good Mood!

Movies make us happy!

By Dirt/Divas

Check-in on your friends if they’ve been binging ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ — a new study revealed 40% feel emotional after watching the long-running medical drama.

A poll of 2,000 adults with streaming subscriptions found 51% claimed what they watch has the power to change their mood for the rest of the day and 49% can’t watch movies or shows that deal with heavy or stressful topics unless they’re “in the right mood.”

Disturbing Movies Millennial Parents Show Their Kids!

Alongside “Grey’s Anatomy,” many listed their other favourites to watch for different moods: “Modern Family” makes them feel happy (65%), “Friends” makes them feel nostalgic (38%) and “Breaking Bad” makes them feel stressed (31%).

THE HAPPIEST SHOWS

  • Modern Family – 65%
  • Friends – 61%
  • The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – 59%

THE MOST NOSTALGIC SHOWS

  • Friends – 38%
  • The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – 37%
  • Seinfeld – 36%

THE MOST STRESSFUL SHOWS

  • Breaking Bad – 31%
  • Grey’s Anatomy – 23%
  • Ozark – 21%

THE MOST EMOTIONAL SHOWS

  • Grey’s Anatomy – 40%
  • This Is Us – 31%
  • Sex & The City – 28%

