The Top Movies and Shows To Put You In A Good Mood!

Check-in on your friends if they’ve been binging ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ — a new study revealed 40% feel emotional after watching the long-running medical drama.

A poll of 2,000 adults with streaming subscriptions found 51% claimed what they watch has the power to change their mood for the rest of the day and 49% can’t watch movies or shows that deal with heavy or stressful topics unless they’re “in the right mood.”

Alongside “Grey’s Anatomy,” many listed their other favourites to watch for different moods: “Modern Family” makes them feel happy (65%), “Friends” makes them feel nostalgic (38%) and “Breaking Bad” makes them feel stressed (31%).

THE HAPPIEST SHOWS

Modern Family – 65%

Friends – 61%

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – 59%

THE MOST NOSTALGIC SHOWS

Friends – 38%

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – 37%

Seinfeld – 36%

THE MOST STRESSFUL SHOWS

Breaking Bad – 31%

Grey’s Anatomy – 23%

Ozark – 21%

THE MOST EMOTIONAL SHOWS