The Top Movies and Shows To Put You In A Good Mood!
Movies make us happy!
Check-in on your friends if they’ve been binging ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ — a new study revealed 40% feel emotional after watching the long-running medical drama.
A poll of 2,000 adults with streaming subscriptions found 51% claimed what they watch has the power to change their mood for the rest of the day and 49% can’t watch movies or shows that deal with heavy or stressful topics unless they’re “in the right mood.”
Alongside “Grey’s Anatomy,” many listed their other favourites to watch for different moods: “Modern Family” makes them feel happy (65%), “Friends” makes them feel nostalgic (38%) and “Breaking Bad” makes them feel stressed (31%).
THE HAPPIEST SHOWS
- Modern Family – 65%
- Friends – 61%
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – 59%
THE MOST NOSTALGIC SHOWS
- Friends – 38%
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – 37%
- Seinfeld – 36%
THE MOST STRESSFUL SHOWS
- Breaking Bad – 31%
- Grey’s Anatomy – 23%
- Ozark – 21%
THE MOST EMOTIONAL SHOWS
- Grey’s Anatomy – 40%
- This Is Us – 31%
- Sex & The City – 28%