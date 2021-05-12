The Top Movies We Can’t Wait To See On The Big Screen

A study of 2,000 adults found one in four plan to return to a movie theatre as soon as possible, with three in 10 more excited about watching long-awaited movies on the big screen.

‘James Bond’ topped the list as the most anticipated cinema blockbuster of 2021.

People are also counting down the days to watch ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn in ‘The Suicide Squad’ and John Krasinski’s follow-up thriller, ‘A Quiet Place: Part 2’.

Other long-awaited films making up the top 40 list were nostalgic remakes and sequels including Cruella, Space Jam 2, and Peter Rabbit 2.

Top 10 films people are looking forward to seeing in theatres!

1. James Bond – No Time to Die

2. Top Gun: Maverick

3. Mission: Impossible 7

4. Spider-Man: No Way Home

5. Black Widow

6. The Matrix 4

7. Fast & Furious 9

8. The Suicide Squad

9. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

10. A Quiet Place: Part 2