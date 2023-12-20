THE TOP REASONS KIDS ARE EXCITED FOR THE HOLIDAYS 

Kids love the holidays. But what EXACTLY do they love about them? Like, in order. Someone looked into it with a new survey. Here are the top things your kid is excited about right now . . .

1. The gifts. We thought that would be the obvious top choice, but it still only got 22% of the vote.

2. Visiting Santa, 20%. So when you’re standing in that long line at the mall, just know your kid is AMPED to be there.

3. Decorating the house, 20%. That includes hanging ornaments on your tree.

4. The food, 11%. Lots of big family dinners this time of year.

5. No school, 8% of the vote. We thought that one would rank a little higher.

Seeing extended family just missed the Top 5 with 6% of the vote. Cookies and other sweets are next with 5%.