THE TOP REASONS KIDS ARE EXCITED FOR THE HOLIDAYS
INCLUDE GIFTS, SANTA, AND NO SCHOOL
Kids love the holidays. But what EXACTLY do they love about them? Like, in order. Someone looked into it with a new survey. Here are the top things your kid is excited about right now . . .
1. The gifts. We thought that would be the obvious top choice, but it still only got 22% of the vote.
2. Visiting Santa, 20%. So when you’re standing in that long line at the mall, just know your kid is AMPED to be there.
3. Decorating the house, 20%. That includes hanging ornaments on your tree.
4. The food, 11%. Lots of big family dinners this time of year.
5. No school, 8% of the vote. We thought that one would rank a little higher.
Seeing extended family just missed the Top 5 with 6% of the vote. Cookies and other sweets are next with 5%.