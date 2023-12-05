Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin Around The Christmas Tree’ Goes #1 for the First Time!

Brenda Lee’s iconic “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” has hit No. 1 for the first time in its 65-year history. Brenda was just thirteen years old when she released the holiday single!

The single, which annually returns to the Hot 100’s top 10, is Lee’s third No. 1 — and her first since 1960 (behind “I’m Sorry” and “I Want to Be Wanted”).

Helping her achieve the feat, Lee recently released the song’s first official music video counterpart and has also made efforts to promote the song on social media.

The festivities continue with Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at No. 2 and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” at No. 4. Wham! also returns to the Top 10 with “Last Christmas” at No. 5, followed by “A Holly Jolly Christmas” at No. 6, and Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” at No. 10.