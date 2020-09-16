Listen Live

THE TOP SIGNS YOU’RE A BAD DRIVER INCLUDE SPEEDING, CUTTING PEOPLE OFF, AND NOT USING TURN SIGNALS

Everyone THINKS they’re a good driver.  But spend 30 seconds on any road, and you know it’s not true. 

By Life Hacks

So a new survey asked people to name the top signs someone is a BAD driver.

 

Here’s the Top 10 . . .

 

1.  Excessive speeding.  61% said it means you’re a bad driver.  But over 40% admitted THEY like to drive fast.  And one in three think of speed limits as “just a suggestion.”

 

2.  Cutting people off, 54%.

 

3.  Tailgating, 44%.

 

4.  Constant road rage, 43%.

 

5.  Using your horn too much, 38%.

 

6.  Not using turn signals, 38%.

 

7.  Driving with one hand on the wheel, 29%.

 

8.  Talking too much while you drive either to your passenger or while on Bluetooth, 29%.

 

9.  Leaving your high beams on when you don’t need them, 25%.

 

10.  Singing along to the radio.  Only 18% agreed with that one.

 

The survey also found 56% of us wouldn’t date someone if we thought they were a bad driver.  And 78% said the way you drive says a lot about your personality.

Related posts

Another Sign of the Pandemic: Chipped, Cracked Teeth

A STUDY FINDS IT’S IMPOSSIBLE NOT TO DANCE WHEN YOU HEAR MUSIC

HOW TO STOP A WASP STING FROM HURTING SO MUCH!